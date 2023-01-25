Political analysts have dismissed as a waste of time the Energy Dialogue hosted by the ANC at the University of Johannesburg today.

The governing party said it plans to create more meetings to allow the public to directly engage public representatives on issues of energy. The party has been under growing pressure from people affected by regular power cuts for almost two decades.

ANC SG opens energy crisis dialogue:

Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng says the dialogue was just a front.

“We are at a point where load shedding has become a national crisis in terms of the economy and the human impact and our government’s answer instead of building and developing a real solution is to have yet another dialogue, it really doesn’t make sense and its highly in appropriate. Infact I would be very upset if the government was canvassing for my opinions twenty years after the problem they’ve known about and done nothing about it.”

Meanwhile, another political analyst Sanusha Naidoo says the ANC does not need a dialogue to understand how South Africans are affected by the energy crisis.

Naidoo says it’s time to implement solutions…

“Even if you want to understand what the frustrations are you just have to look around you, look around you in society, look around in terms of people’s frustrations, look around you in terms of social media, I mean these are things you can’t keep telling the public we gonna get there. The problem is we are not sure when we are getting there or if we gonna there, so I’m a bit confused if not frustrated that you are having another consultation, but this doesn’t mean that you are solving the problem.”