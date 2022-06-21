The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the African National Congress (ANC)’s cadre deployment policy has allowed state capture to thrive.

The party has blamed this policy for the collapse of many state-owned entities. It has released a documentary titled “Cadre Deployment, the story of State Capture” that it says exposes how deep the rot goes, and how endemic corruption is within the ANC ranks.

Party leader John Steenhuisen says through cadre deployment, State-owned entities like Eskom, Denel, SAA, and Transnet have been run into the ground.

“I think it’s more important now that as the final report of Zondo Commission lands that the citizens understand where cadre deployment came from and how it enabled state capture to happen and what needs to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I think we forget because the news cycle moves very quickly. It is important to have a documentary so that we know how we ended up in the situation that we’re in today.”