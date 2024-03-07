ANC’s Bongumusa Nciki out on bail after arrest for reckless driving

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC eThekwini Secretary Bongumusa Nciki and his two bodyguards were arrested on Wednesday night. The three are accused of driving recklessly in two separate vehicles. It’s believed that when police intervened, they tried to evade arrest.

Nciki and one of his bodyguards, Irvin Joseph Khoza, face charges of reckless and negligent driving, contravention of the National Road Traffic Act and failure to display a valid registration plate.

The second bodyguard, Siphamandla Ngema, appeared in a different court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm. The trio were each granted bail of R5 000.

“They face charges of reckless driving, operating a unlicensed vehicle and the matter has been remanded to the 10th of April for further investigations. They were granted bail of R5 000,” says Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson.

The ANC in the eThekwini region believes the charges are politically motivated.

“As the African National Congress, we don’t want to speculate that there are people that are unhappy because their friends were not favoured or that there are people who are being sent by people who are in political structures to do their political dirty work because you can imagine a traffic fine, we cannot be shocked when we wake up tomorrow morning and hear people saying step aside because it might well be that this was engineered but we want to applaud the SAPS for their good work. It’s good sterling work for arresting for passing a red robot light. We hope tomorrow when we wake up there won’t be drugs, illegal foreigners and walking free in South Africa with less crime,” says Mlondi Mkhize, ANC eThekwini spokesperson.

The suspects are due back in court on the 10th of April.