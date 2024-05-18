ANC’s alliance partners are confident of a clean sweep in elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress’ (ANC) alliance partners, the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the ANC Youth League in the Northern Cape say they are confident that the party will make a clean sweep in the upcoming elections despite facing a stiff competition from opposition parties.

This emerged during ANC Siyanqoba rally in Upington, in the Northern Cape.

The ANC in the Northern Cape pulled out all the stops by taking its election campaign to Upington, an area regarded as one of the party’s strongholds due to its historical background in the country’s politics.

The campaign saw the alliance partners reiterating their support to the ruling ANC ahead of May 29 elections.

“We are not undermining the issues and challenges of corruption and service delivery,” says Norman Shushu, SACP Provincial Secretary.

NHI Bill

Despite mixed reactions following the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC Youth League in the province says the National health insurance will help the poor.

“As ANC we take a stance that health insurance should be prioritize. So, we are excited with the NHI,” says Siphiwo Dolopi, Northern Cape ANC Youth League Secretary.

The ANC in the Northern Cape says its upbeat of an increased majority from their 2019 win of 57.50 % in the polls.

“The first priority is put South Africa to work. We want to create 2. 5 million job opportunities,” says Zamani Saul, Northern Cape ANC chairperson.

Some voters have outlined their wishes.

“We can do better, that there is work for every youth,” says Hendrik van Wyk, an ANC supporter.

“There must be job opportunities for young people,” adds Maria Pretorious, ANC supporter.

With some political parties tightening their grips leading to the elections. It remains to be seen whether the governing party will retain its majority.

Video: Elections 2024 – Northern Cape ANC holds Siyanqoba Rally: