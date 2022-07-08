The African National Congress (ANC)’s 14th Gauteng conference which will resume in Benoni, east of Johannesburg this weekend, will focus on policy discussions. The province elected the top five with Panyaza Lesufi as the party’s provincial chairperson.

But the conference failed to conclude its business two weeks ago. Delays, bogus delegates, a court interdict and quarantine votes, marked the hotly-contested conference.

The ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party is dealing with the quarantine votes.

“It’s an internal matter of the African National Congress. It is being attended to by the relevant offices, with the SGO and the PSO assisting with this matter,” says Mabe.

VIDEO: ANC Gauteng Conference set to reconvene in July 2022:

Last month, the ANC in Gauteng mooted some proposed policy changes for the National Executive Committee (NEC) mother body when its provincial conference resumes.

Its newly-elected Provincial Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, said they are impatient with the manner in which the ANC NEC is taking decisions.

He said the governing party’s highest decision-making body in its current form takes a long time to make decisions on important issues.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SABC News, Lesufi cited the delay in the release of the outcome of the Ekurhuleni Regional Conference as one example which warrants a reconfigured NEC.

“This thing that everything must wait until the NEC meets and when it is confronted by its own challenges no decision is taken is taking us backward. We want an agile ANC that can take decisions. Now, those are the contributions that we want to make because we are impatient with the manner that the ANC is taking decisions, sometimes it’s too long.”