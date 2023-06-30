The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) will hold its national congress this weekend to elect its new leadership, among others.

The league last held its congress in 2015 which elected Collen Maine as its president.

Preparations for the congress have been plagued by infighting and lack of funds.

All those vying for top positions must have been supported by 20% of all the branches that have passed the audit for the congress.

Those who will be nominated from the floor must have 25% of delegates in the congress and for additional members, a name will be on the ballot if supported by 10% of the branches that passed audit.

ANCYL Election Task Team briefs media on conference: