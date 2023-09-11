Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) Youth League supporters from Nkomaas region in Mpumalanga have been left stranded at the Moutsiya Mall in Kgobokwanne, Limpopo. The group had been in the area to attend the youth league’s 79th-anniversary celebrations at the Kameelrivier Stadium near Siyabuswa.

According to the drivers of the mini bus taxis that were used to transport people to the ANC Youth League’s 79th anniversary at Kameelrivier Stadium, 49 taxis dispatched from Nkomaas had not been paid for.

“They took us from our homes on Saturday in the early hours and asked us to transport people to Siyabuswa. So, they say said we will be given the money when we arrived. So, we made a plan and used our own money to pour petrol to come here. But when we arrived here, we were not paid as promised. So after the event, they asked us to come to this mall and we would then be paid. When we arrived here the people who we were communicating with where nowhere to be found. Now, we had to sleep here, because we don’t have money for diesel and toll gates. It’s going for two days now,” says Sfiso Sithole, taxi driver.

After spending the night there, some of the matric learners say they have missed Monday’s preliminary exams.

“We don’t have a means to go back home and there at school, we are writing exams for prelims. I don’t see how we will pass since we are stuck here. We even had to sleep in boxes,” says Siyabonga Masina, ANCYL supporter.

“We left Mpumalanga coming to this ANC event. We were told drivers would be paid upon arrival. So, we went and attended the event. When the celebrations were done the problems began as drivers were still not paid. We ended up having to sleep here. We are basically just suffering now. There are workers who did not go to work and school children who didn’t go to school,” says Comfort Madonsela, ANCYL supporters.

Others say they have not had a meal since they left home in the early hours of Sunday.

“We slept in boxes, and we have not been given food. We have with us school children who didn’t go to school. Workers did not go to work, they came to attend this ANCYL, even let drivers be paid, so we can go home. These taxis have to work. They are losing business, the ANC has failed us this time. We are asking for them to give these drivers their money,” says Jabulile Mkhatshwa, ANCYL supporter.

Drivers said they can only drive back after payments have been made. The ANCYL is yet to comment.