The family of the late ANC Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa says they want answers on who killed him and why.

Magaqa and two councillors from the Umzimkhulu Municipality were ambushed and killed on their way from a meeting in 2017.

Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and alleged hitman Sibusio Ncengwa are facing charges of murder, attempted murder as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Another suspected hitman, Jabulani Mdunge, died in a shootout with police during a foiled cash-in-transit heist.

Magaqa’s brother Lwazi says, “As a family, we are hoping and wishing that let these people be put in jail and they must divulge who sent them to do this thing just because Sindiso was gunned down without any reason. Now the question is where did they get the money to pay for this counsel. It really must be costly for the accused. Where do they get the money from?”

SABC News reporter Thulani Msimang is at the court: