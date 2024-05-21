ANC working to fix challenges in North West: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the North West residents that his party is working to address challenges in the province. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his election campaign in Madibeng, outside Brits.

The area is known for water scarcity. Infrastructure has also collapsed, with some saying the capital city, Mahikeng, has become a shadow of its former self since the fall of the former Bophuthatswana government.

Ramaphosa says the ANC is working to turn things around in the province.

“The ANC government is determined to improve the lives of our people on a wholesome basis. The homeland governments were given the … right to look after a few people. We, as a unitary state, led by the ANC, we look at the interests of all our people and we are going to be ensuring that all our people in the North West enjoy the benefits of democracy. There are challenges at the moment of water and unemployment and our leaders are going to be much more determined to ensure that we improve the lives of our people,” says Ramaphosa.

VIDEO | 2024 Elections | ANC president on election trail in Rustenburg: