African National Congress (ANC) staff member Mandla Qwane has confirmed that Luthuli House workers have begun receiving their June salaries.

This comes after a handful of staff protested outside the gates of Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening as the political party hosted a gala dinner ahead of its policy conference.

The disgruntled workers alleged that they had not been paid their salaries for two months.

While workers confirm the payment of June salaries, they have appealed to their employer to speedily process their July salaries.

“Indeed we have received the June salary but it is not all of us that have received them. There are those who have not received them and we are calling on the employer to speedily process that and we are also calling for the employer to process the July salary because the June salary is not enough for us to then pick up the tools and go back to work full blown as we would have ordinarily done. We also call on the employer to speedily resolve the issue of the provident fund as we continue to render our service as workers in the policy conference and other activities of the movement,” says Qwane.

ANC’s Pule Mabe confirms that workers will get paid from Thursday:

Party spokesperson Mabe explained on Wednesday why salary payments were delayed.

” We can confirm to our employees that money started trickling in this afternoon. Unfortunately, they had not been cleared at the time so we’ll have to wait for them to clear because sometimes donors don’t use the same local bank as the ANC. We are hoping that once they are cleared in the morning, we will then start rolling over into our own employees because we understand the devotion, the commitment, the dedication that our employees are giving to this organisation.”

Earlier on Wednesday, disgruntled ANC workers called for the payment of salaries to be discussed at the party’s policy conference.

They were holding a picket outside Nasrec where the ANC was holding its Presidential gala dinner.