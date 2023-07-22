The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) Conference is expected to get under way at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg this morning after a slow start due to registration challenges yesterday.

Last night, the National Task Team Convenor, Baleka Mbete, delivered the league’s political report in a session which was open to the media.

Today, will see the delivery of the league’s organisational and financial report.

Over 3 000 delegates will nominate and vote for their preferred candidates to lead the league.

Delegates will also discuss socio-economic policy in their various commissions.

Meanwhile, the ANCWL National Task Team says that the absence of some of the delegates from the North West structure will not materially affect the conference.

This is because it is one of the smaller delegations expected at the conference.

The province is the only one that has not been registered with over 90% of the 3 100 already registered.

Last year, the league’s provincial structure threatened to take the mother body to court over what several members claimed was its unprocedural election.

Mbete says that the ANC’s Second Deputy Secretary-General, Maropene Ramokgopa, is looking at the challenges that the North-West ANC structure is facing.

“What is at issue now is issues of registration and the national coordinator who is absent as you can tell, that is one of the items that she has been tasked by the collective of the national task team to deal with. She was actually given the task to listen to all the issues that related to North West because she had been by virtue of heading the office of the National Coordinator the people who was in touch with issues.”

The ANC Women’s League Conference, which has been postponed on a number of times, was last held in 2015 with an interim structure and National Task Team spearheading activities since then.

