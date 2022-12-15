The African National Congress (ANC) has been victorious in the matter of its ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) additional members’ nomination process.

The High Court in Johannesburg has struck the matter brought by a group of ANC members under the banner of Kgalema Disputed NEC list off the court roll with costs.

The members wanted the final list of 200 ANC NEC additional members published by the Electoral Committee to be declared invalid and set aside.

Judge Shanaaz Mia has found that the matter is not urgent. Judge Mia says this is due to the fact that the group had time to make its objection to the list published by the Electoral Committee to a dispute resolution structure prescribed by the party’s constitution.

“It is evident that the applicant had the information on the 1st of December I am not satisfied that the application has been made out for urgency and the matter is struck if the roll on an attorney-client scale.”

BREAKING NEWS: ANC members under the banner of Kgalema Disputed NEC list have filed an urgent court application to compel the ANC to provide raw data of all branch nominations for the NEC additionals. #SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/hoNgLnEy1A — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) December 12, 2022

The group wrote to the Electoral Committee of the ANC on Monday last week, objecting to the NEC list that was announced.

The Electoral Committee responded by saying their objections were unfortunate as they are based on a misunderstanding of the ANC’s Constitution.

They then escalated the matter to the Treasurer General of the party, Paul Mashatile, requesting that their objections be discussed at the NEC meeting.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Pule Mabe has since said that a group of party members challenging the nominations process for the additional NEC members, do not understand the rules governing the process.

Mabe has pleaded with ANC members to exercise discipline: