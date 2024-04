Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC in Limpopo has come out victorious in the Polokwane Municipality ward 10 by-election at Seshego. The ward was previously held by the EFF.

The former EFF councillor resigned after being charged with alleged possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The ward was also contested by the EFF, ActionSA, MK Party, Operation Dudula and the Economic Liberation Forum of South Africa.