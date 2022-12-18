The African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says the party will take decisive action against delegates at the 55th National Conference who are caught participating in the exchange of money for votes.

Mabe has addressed members of the media on the progress of the elective conference in Nasrec south of Johannesburg. He says newly adopted electoral guidelines have made it easier to prevent vote buying candidates are expected to declare their financial backers as they lobby for votes.

“We have briefed security at all our security check points that is they dare pick up something suspicious on the exchange of money they must inform the steering committee of the conference, we have to take action against people who do such because we now have the electoral guidelines that makes it easier for you co campaign openly.”

The 55th African National Congress National Conference Media Briefing on Day 3:

Meanwhile, delegates at the Conference are waiting on the party’s election committee to pronounce on how the voting process will proceed for the party’s top 7 positions.

The party’s sitting president Cyril Ramaphosa is facing off against former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the presidency of the party.

Mabe says they hope that the results of voting for the top 7 positions in the party will be released later on Sunday evening.

“The electoral committee will come back to plenary to come and outline how voting is going to take place. Delegates will move into different commissions- they’re expected to vote per province, while they’re in commissions continuing with deliberations. So, we’re hoping that this process will be smooth- we still hope to have the results of officials announced today, and maybe late in the night once those results are announced, we’ll then be seized with the nominations of additionals.”

Copy of Top six candidates for ANC leadership by SABC Digital News