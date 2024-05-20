ANC will revive industrial areas: Mbalula

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula has told the community of his hometown of Botshabelo in the Free State that the ANC government will revive industrial areas.

Mbalula says there are programmes in place to capacitate young people with skills to prepare them for job opportunities.

He has appealed to the party’s supporters to give it what he calls a renewed chance.

Addressing party supporters in Botshabelo, he says ANC is the only party that has consistently delivered services and it has the experience to continue.

“We are driving industrialisation programme, which is going to be key. That is the industrialisation programme. We export raw materials, we will create industries within the country and then export finished products in that way we will create more jobs,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula also weighed in on the Constitutional Court ruling that MK Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma, is not eligible for election to parliament in the upcoming elections.

“We were shocked by President Zuma’s stance of weakening the liberation movement. He himself and only himself can explain that at the right time why he took that decision to put us and a revolution in a precarious position, depleting the base and all of that. But we soldier on,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula says the party has proven that it is doing better under the 6th administration.

2024 Elections | ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula campaigns in Komani:

