ANC will respond comprehensively to cadre deployment ruling: Mbalula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says it will soon respond comprehensively to the ruling of the High Court in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed with costs the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application to have the governing party’s cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional.

The DA says it will either petition the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein or directly go to the Constitutional Court.

DA leader John Steenhuisen responds are the ruling:

This comes just days after the DA’s Constitutional Court victory. In that judgment, the ANC was ordered to hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says, “We will respond comprehensively firstly to the DA in terms of the records to explain that we have released the records. The first issue is of principle with regard to cadre deployment. We will explain some of the distortions that they seek to make but also they have lost in relation to saying that the party policy of cadre deployment must be declared illegal using the Zondo Commission.”

VIDEO: ANC responds to the court decision:

