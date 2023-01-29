With a number of challenges facing South Africans including rocketing unemployment, high levels of poverty and the never-ending rolling blackouts, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the party will face probably one of the most difficult elections in history.

He was speaking at the ANC NEC Lekgotla taking place at Esselen Park, east of Johannesburg.

He says, “Through our actions now, we need to send a clear signal to voters that the ANC is taking all necessary steps to deal with the challenges they confront, specifically unemployment, rising cost of living, crime and instability, and poor service delivery.”

Ramaphosa also says that resolving the energy crisis and putting an end to rolling blackouts is one of the ANC’s “most immediate and pressing challenges”.

He acknowledged that campaigning for the 2024 General elections will be an uphill battle for the governing party.

ANC NEC Lekgotla I Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech: