The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Chairperson in the Western Cape, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, says the party will not be adopting a “business as usual” approach when working toward the 2024 elections.

Tyhalisisu was elected at the ANC’s 9th Provincial Conference in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Sharon Davids is the new Deputy Chairperson while Neville Delport has been elected Provincial Secretary.

Ayanda Bans will serve as the party’s Deputy Secretary while Derek Appel was elected unopposed as Treasurer.

Tyhalisisu says they will outline the party’s plans later today.

“We are going to do things differently now. It’s not going to be business as usual. We know our challenges and we are appreciative of those challenges. We’ll go back to basics in practical terms. We will outline some of those when we do our acceptance speech.”

Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu elected W. Cape Provincial ANC Chairperson: