ANC will do better to honour the legacy of Mandela: Ramathuba

The African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson in Limpopo and Premier Phophi Ramathuba says her party will continue with the legacy of the late Nelson Mandela in making sure that people get jobs and children don’t go to bed hungry.

Ramathuba was addressing party supporters and members at Makwarela Stadium in Sibasa during the ANC Rally to honour Mandela’s legacy.

WATCH] The leadership of the ANC in Limpopo led by Provincial Chairperson Dr Phophi Ramathuba have arrived at the Makwerale Stadium, Thohoyandou where the Chairperson will deliver the keynote address at the Mandela Legacy Rally. Indeed the masses of our people love the African… pic.twitter.com/tVddID1UEz — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) July 25, 2026

It was also attended by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana.

Ramathuba says Limpopo is the home of the ANC and they will continue to do better to honour the legacy of Mandela.

“As long as we still have people who are poor, as long as our children are still struggling to pay their fees and still graduating without jobs, as long as we have not yet transformed our economy to be an economy that produces jobs, Madiba we are still going to make sure we dare not fail you.”