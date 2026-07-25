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ANC will do better to honour the legacy of Mandela: Ramathuba

  • Limpopo ANC Chairperson and Premier Phophi Ramathuba delivering her keynote address at the Nelson Mandela legacy celebration rally in Makwarela stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

The African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson in Limpopo and Premier Phophi Ramathuba says her party will continue with the legacy of the late Nelson Mandela in making sure that people get jobs and children don’t go to bed hungry.

Ramathuba was addressing party supporters and members at Makwarela Stadium in Sibasa during the ANC Rally to honour Mandela’s legacy.

It was also attended by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana.

Ramathuba says Limpopo is the home of the ANC and they will continue to do better to honour the legacy of Mandela.

“As long as we still have people who are poor, as long as our children are still struggling to pay their fees and still graduating without jobs, as long as we have not yet transformed our economy to be an economy that produces jobs, Madiba we are still going to make sure we dare not fail you.”

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