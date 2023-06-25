The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says its 9th Provincial Conference in Cape Town is progressing smoothly with no major issues reported and no evidence of money politics where branches are bought for votes.

The current chairperson is Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, Sharon Davids is the new Deputy Chairperson while Neville Delport has been elected as the Provincial Secretary.

Ayanda Bans will serve as the party’s Deputy Secretary while Derek Appel was elected unopposed as Treasurer.

Spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni explains: “Well the integrity of the conference remains intact. I did say that yesterday we presented the rules to all the delegates. We said that if there is an allegation of that nature let it be brought forward, if there is any candidate using money will actually be disqualified, in this case we have not had anything.”

Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu elected W. Cape Provincial ANC Chairperson:

Business as usual

Tyhalisisu, says the party will not be adopting a “business as usual” approach when working toward the 2024 elections.

The newly elected chairperson says they will outline the party’s plans later today.

“We are going to do things differently now. It’s not going to be business as usual. We know our challenges and we are appreciative of those challenges. We’ll go back to basics in practical terms. We will outline some of those when we do our acceptance speech.”