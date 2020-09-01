President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint special envoys applauded by the ANC.

The African National Congress’s National Executive Committee welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint special envoys.

This was revealed in the NEC press briefing earlier on Monday.

Earlier in August- former Deputy President Baleka Mbete and former Minister Sydney Mufamadi paid a courtesy visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This after allegations of government crackdown on alleged dissidents and violations of human rights.

Southern African Development Community (SADC), once a relatively stable region but in recent years – that has changed.

Zimbabwe’s political instability is back making headlines. However the government in Zimbabwe insists that there is no crisis.

In the video below, Kennedy Mandaza speaks on the alleged abductions in Zim:



Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF also denied that security agents are abducting activists and alleged dissidents.

This comes after CCTV footage surfaced, showing a recent abduction allegedly by state agents.

Tawanda Muchehiwa was kidnapped and tortured by unknown people. He is the nephew of an independent news site, ZimLive’s editor.

The online news agency has been reporting on the recent crackdown on anti-government sentiments by activists and opposition parties.

In the video below, Zimbabwe activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube seeks refuge at a SA police station: