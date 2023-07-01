The ANC has welcomed Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report that exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala Farm theft investigation. A large amount of US dollars was stolen from the farm in February 2020.

Gcaleka has cleared the president of violating the Executive Ethics Code and of being in conflict of interest between his constitutional obligations and his private interests at Phala Phala.

But some critics say Gcaleka’s report is flawed and a whitewash.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says anyone who has a problem with the report must take it on review.

Meanwhile, political analyst Sandile Swana says a challenge by opposition parties in the courts will determine whether Gcaleka conducted a thorough investigations before reaching her findings in the Phala Phala report.

The DA, EFF and the ATM say they intend to take the report on review.

Swana says Gcaleka’s report raises many unanswered questions.

“There are a lot of details that have not been discussed, the detail of the information leaves the voters of SA questioning whether the investigation was done correctly and whether her mind was focused on the questions the pubic wanted her to answer. The PP must put questions to the relevant people who have the right information she needs and complete her investigation,” notes Swana.

DA rejects Acting Public Protector’s report on Phala Phala:



Swana believes Gcaleka may have lowered the standards of her probe when clearing President Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, in a bid to protect herself from facing possible impeachment like Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“When you put people of questionable moral into a public office, they bring a bad name to that office. The PP office was fast asleep until Madonsela and it was awakened in the time of Mkhwebane and now they forced her into impeachment process. Gcaleka is now is in an unfortunate position that she want to protect herself so that she doesn’t face the same fate as Mkhwebane. But it will be wise for her to stick to her profession because fighting with politicians is unwise, to sell the public out to politicians.”

The presidency says it has noted the report of the acting public protector.

Spokesperson to the president, Vincent Magwenya, says the president has always maintained that he was not party to any wrongdoing or violation of his oath of office.

Gcaleka says there’s no evidence that Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members Ethics Act.

