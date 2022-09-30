The African National Congress has welcomed the recent developments in the City of Johannesburg that saw the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse as Mayor and the subsequent voting in of Dada Morero.

This comes after the City convened a special sitting that tabled a motion of no confidence in Phalatse that saw a total of 139 votes pass the motion.

An urgent application to interdict the sitting was struck off the roll in the Gauteng High Court.

Speaking at Luthuli House after the revelations, ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says that the party welcomed the developments, adding that the DA did not win the power to govern in the City.

Mabe says “We knew , I mean look, if you think of it the ANC is the only party that has never gone to court to stop any of these “Wannabes” from governing , we have never done that . We have never done that, we lose Nelson Mandela Bay, the secretary of Nelson Mandela Bay is then found welcoming the outcomes of what would have happened in that metro. That is the ANC, we allowed the DA to occupy the seat of government here in the City but we kept on reminding them, we whispered to them that don’t forget you did not win the power to govern. You are governing by permission.”

VIDEO | Joburg has a new mayor after Dr Phalatse’s ousting:



Morero says his immediate priority will be to stabilise the City’s finances which he says have collapsed.

Morero was delivering his acceptance speech following his election in the council’s chambers in Braamfontein. Morero has apologised to residents for the ANC’s past mistakes adding that they have learned from them. He says the incoming administration will ensure the City is kept clean and maintained properly.

“It is heartbreaking that the city’s entities are on their knees, how do you fix a city that has collapsed? Yes we are not financially stable but collectively we can fix this mess.”