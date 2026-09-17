ANC WC says it stands by its decision to remove SACP’s Ngqentsu

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it stands by its decision to remove South African Communist Party (SACP) Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu from the Western Cape Legislature.

Ngqentsu, along with two other SACP councillors in the Southern Cape and Overberg regions, were dismissed following allegations of joining an unspecified political party.

The SACP says it will formalise court papers challenging the decision if the ANC does not reverse it.

“We are not intending to reverse the decision that we have taken. In actual fact, we have replaced Benson Ngqentsu already, with the next person on the list, who is currently sitting in the provincial legislature in the form of Pat Marran. He is now our representative, having replaced Benson Ngqentsu. We’ve also informed the municipalities where the other councillors are, and they’ve also been replaced – those who are PR councillors.” ANC Provincial Convener, Jerimia Thuynsma, explains.