ANC vows to continue to lobby for Palestinians

The African National Congress (ANC) has vowed to continue to lobby for the cause of Palestinian people. Unpacking the ANC’s manifesto on six priorities for a better Africa and a better world, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said there is a need for countries to fight for global peace. She says the ANC has been in the forefront in mediating in the raging conflicts globally.

Recently, South Africa approached the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. As the political temperature is rising in the Middle East, South Africa’s governing party the ANC has once again made a clarion call to the world not to turn a blind eye on the horrific situation in Gaza.

Pandor has also called on the multilateral organisations to push for Israel to stop the genocide in the besieged enclave.

This comes after yet another global body, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution for Israel to be held accountable for crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

On another burning conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Pandor says they are pushing for the two countries to a roundtable for peace negotiations.

Here in the continent, DRC also featured prominently as Pretoria calls for the cessation of hostilities in the Eastern DRC. South Africa deployed soldiers in that country as part of the SADC peacekeeping mission.

“I believe it would have been extremely wrong of President Ramaphosa of SADC mission meeting…which we don’t want,” says Pandor.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Commemoration of Genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda on Sunday. Pandor says this is an absolutely key moment for the East African nation.

“I think we never asked questions about commemorations when it is holocaust commemoration but when is genocide in Rwanda, we pose the questions…genuine commitment,” Pandor added.

The governing party further says it will never tire to advocate for global peace and the need to silence the guns on the continent.