The ANC says it feels vindicated by last week’s Constitutional Court judgment on the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The apex court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act irrationally when he suspended Mkhwebane and that he did so as a precautionary measure.

The court further found that there was no conflict between Ramaphosa exercising his official duties and his personal interests.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg this morning, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says they now want to see stability in the office of the Public Protector.

The ANC has also admitted it was wrong with its criticism of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela regarding some of her findings against ANC leaders.

Madonsela was vilified and called a spy by some ANC members after her findings against former President Jacob Zuma on the Nkandla matter.

Mbalula has told the media that they were wrong on Madonsela who stood her ground on the principle of law in most of her cases.

However, Mbalula has a different view of the currently suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane …

“ANC, at some point, was not happy with the PP, Thuli Madonsela, but Thuli’s actions were vindicated by the courts and the ANC was proven to be on the wrong and the ANC have accepted self-correction. That is why in our manifesto, we said at some point we veered off. As much as she was criticised, but she could stand her ground in terms of the law.”

He has labelled Mkhwebane a delinquent.

“Mkhwebane lost everything. She has just been proven as a delinquent of the law who campaigns and attacks the judges. Where have you seen an advocate like that at the helm of the PP office attacking the judges?”

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has again asked for the chairperson of the section 194 committee, Qubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself. Her legal representatives say they have submitted their written recusal request to the committee.

Advocate Mkhwebane alleges that Richard Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Madjodina and the late Tina Joemat-Petterson, allegedly tried to solicit a R200 000 bribe from her husband to make the enquiry into her fitness to hold office go away.