ANC Veterans League slams decision around Kodwa becoming MP

The ANC Veterans League has criticised the swearing-in of ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa to Parliament earlier this week stating that it is incomprehensible.

In a letter addressed to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, the Veterans League SG Ilva Langa says the decision by the party to allow Kodwa to be sworn in as an MP, is nothing but a misapplication of the step-aside rule.

This is as Kodwa, who is facing corruption charges involving R1.7 million, was released on R30 000 bail after he was implicated in state capture.

Langa says the Veterans League will be proposing that the step-aside guideline be reviewed.

He adds that Kodwa’s personal interests should not be put above that of the ANC.

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni says a loophole has been created to bypass the African National Congress’s step-aside resolution. https://t.co/Gpxj2LFelR — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 27, 2024