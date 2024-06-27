ANC veterans League member Geoffery Molala passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A member of the African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Veterans League, a freedom fighter and a businessman, has passed away.

Geoffery Molala from Mahwelereng Township near Mokopane, also known as Geoff, died of natural causes aged 89.

The Veterans League has expressed sadness about his passing. Molala is known for assisting the liberation movements and the communities.

The deceased’s son Donald Molala says their father was a visionary leader says, “The baobab tree has fallen. He was a pillar of the family, his family, and his extended family. He was a pillar to the community of Mahlwelereng, Mokopane, and the neighboring townships or villages. They will surely miss his guidance and his ability to see things before they happen. As a family, we will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace.”