President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League elections this weekend is an important mark in the renewal of the party. He was speaking at the close of the league’s conference at Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand.

It concluded the election of all its top five officials on Sunday morning.

The position of president, deputy president and deputy secretary-general were uncontested with Dr Snuki Zikalala, Dr Mavuso Msimang and Connie September unanimously elected, respectively, to the three positions.

Earlier, this morning, Elva McKay-Langa was elected as the new secretary-general and Dr Faizel Randera was elected treasurer-general.

The president arrived back from his trip to St Petersburg in Russia at the weekend.

Ramaphosa says the veterans league has strong symbolic value for the ANC.

[President Ramaphosa] That is why our 55th National Conference strongly reaffirmed our positions on the sustained renewal of the ANC “to regain the moral, intellectual and political high-ground as the leader of society.”



The Conference said:



“There is no turning back on the… — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 30, 2023

RAMAPHOSA: We look to our veterans and stalwarts as a vital link to our proud and distinguished history of struggle. In our veterans we see embodied the values and the principles that have defined our movement over many decades #ANCVL3NC — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 30, 2023