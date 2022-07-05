African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately step aside pending investigations into the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The President and his office have chosen not to comment on the matter saying they would rather allow relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Last month, former state security head Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg.

The charges include money laundering and torture of some of the suspects.

Ramaphosa has been accused of failing to take the nation into his confidence and now hiding behind the investigations.

Msimang says it is advisable for the President to step down for sake of the stability of the ANC and the country.

“If the public is not satisfied with what he says, I think the good thing for the sake of the country and for his own sake would be to say, while this investigation takes place I will step aside as long as there is a lack of satisfaction about the answers that he has given.”

“He really owes it to both the ANC and the country to step aside and allow this thing to be fully investigated. How long it takes of course can’t be determined by himself, which is why there will be a need to consult his colleagues who should step in while he has stepped out,” adds Msimang.

In the report below, questions continue to mount around the alleged theft at the Phala Phala farm: