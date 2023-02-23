ActionSA says the outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s recent interview with a private television station confirms its suspicions that the power utility exists for African National Congress (ANC) officials to plunder state coffers.

Following worsening rolling blackouts, de Ruyter made explosive remarks in the interview which touched on the ANC’s alleged political interference in the state-owned enterprise.

ActionSA has highlighted de Ruyter’s claims that evidence suggests that Eskom is a feeding trough for the ANC.

Responding to De Rutyer’s remarks, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will soon submit an urgent promotion of Access to Information Act request to Eskom.

De Ruyter leaving with immediate effect

Meanwhile, the power utility has since announced that de Ruyter will vacate office with immediate effect.

Eskom says following a special board meeting convened last night, both the power utility and de Ruyter mutually agreed to terminate the CEO’s contract.

De Ruyter resigned in December last year and was expected to remain at the helm until the end of next month to allow the board to find a replacement.

#ESKOM #MEDIASTATEMENT Andrè de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/pCZcYmcV0d — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 22, 2023

-Additional reporting by SABC News