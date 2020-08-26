Casac’s Lawson Naidoo says the delegation from the civil society organisations will meet with government next week.

A group of civil society organisations has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to take strong action against those implicated in acts of corruption.

The group includes the Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada foundations, the South African Council of Churches and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

They held a virtual meeting with the ANC leadership led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The organisations have expressed concern over COVID-19 related corruption, the reinstatement of VBS implicated party members and the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule’s statement about ANC leaders doing business with government.

The organisations have called on all those living in South Africa to be vigilant and reject corruption.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo says, “What we have requested and the president who was part of the meeting agreed that the delegation must next meet with government because it is government that has the power and authority to institute the interventions that are necessary to hold people accountable and that there’s a speedy resolution to these corrupt COVID-19 contracts and that people are indeed held accountable for their actions.”

