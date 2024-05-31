‘ANC unlikely to emerge with two-thirds majority’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu says the current ruling party – the African National Congress (ANC) – is unlikely to emerge with a two thirds majority.

Mngomezulu is reacting to the results of this week’s general elections.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) emerged as the front runner on the first day of results in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the ruling ANC and the official opposition in the province, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“Looking at the elections in 2016, 2019, 2021, leads me to the conclusion that the ANC is going down, it has retained the province but with a reduced majority. So, with the emergence of the MK party and of course with the multi party charter led by the DA and with the upward trajectory of the IFP, I don’t see the ANC getting the 0 plus 1 threshold,” elaborates Mngomezulu.

This comes on the second day of counting in this seventh general elections, the MK Party remains firmly in the lead with 44.48% in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is with just over 37% of the count in, in the province.

They are followed by the ANC with 18.70% and the IFP with 17.8%.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) trails behind the IFP at 13.5%.

The MK Party- led by former President Jacob Zuma – has already led celebrations in the Ladysmith area in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Preliminary results are expected on Sunday.

