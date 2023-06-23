The African National Congress (ANC) says for now the ball is in the court of its expelled secretary-general Ace Magashule to do whatever he wants to do with his expulsion.

It says it has not received any correspondence from him since the notice of his expulsion.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of their National Working Committee (NWC) held on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Magashule has failed to present himself to the National Disciplinary Committee hearing and, also failed to submit written representations on why he shouldn’t be expelled.

He says they only see him mobilising communities against the ANC.

“We don’t know what he is planning, whether to form a political party or to leave or to appeal to the National Executive Committee or anything of that sort, we don’t know. What we know, is what we have read and have seen is that he said the revolution continues and that he will respond at the appropriate time.”

“So, we don’t know … all that we have seen is the mobilisation on the ground which has failed successive attempts. We have seen [the] burning of ANC t-shirts under his name and him going to former ANC leaders presenting himself as being in a dilemma.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: