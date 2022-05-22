ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says the pain of losing a fellow comrade, former Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane, is too deep and that it will take time to get used to the fact that, he is no more.

He says as the Treasurer-General of the ANC, he will miss his willingness to always be available to assist at the time of need, within the National Office of the ANC.

Mashatile’s tribute to Moerane:

Mashatile told mourners gathered at the KwaBhekilanga Senior Secondary School in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, that Moerane was a selfless leader.

Mashatile shared some of the moments he shared with Moerane before his passing.

“In comrade Mpho we saw the finest qualities we have come to expect of an ANC cadre. On this day as we bid our brother farewell, what moves through all of us, is a deep silence, a quiet sadness, a long for one more day, one more word and one more gentle touch from him.”