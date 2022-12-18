The African National Congress (ANC) nominated its candidates for the top 7 of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), amid some chaotic scenes at the 55th National Conference.

The nomination session began just before midnight following two plenary sessions which were closed to the media.

The names of Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize were announced ahead of the conference as the nominees for the position of party president. Nkosazana Dlamini received a nomination from the floor for the position which she declined. Current deputy president of the ruling party, David Mabuza, declined a nomination from the floor for a second term in his role.

There were no nominations from the floor for the position of ANC Secretary-General. However, it was the nomination for first deputy Secretary General which became contentious.

Nomvula Mokonyane was nominated for the position from the floor, and the Women’s League then raised Vuyiswa Tulelo as a nominee from the floor. Tulelo who is not in attendance at the conference because she is out the country, declined her nomination over the phone.

Nomvula Mokonyane has accepted her nomination for first deputy secretary-general to the excitement of the crowd #sabcnews #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/vT0RAQNXBG — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) December 17, 2022

It appeared as though Mokonyane would run uncontested for the role, but the Northern Cape, from the floor, nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson to be the first deputy Secretary-General, she accepted the nomination.

The Northern Cape delegation brought proceedings to a standstill when they erupted in song in the middle of the nomination session, this was then followed by numerous delegates from the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and the North West getting up to raise grievances about the conduct of EleXions Agency Director-general, Bontle Mpakanyane, who was taking nominations from the floor at the conference.

The Northern Cape delegation brought proceeding to a standstill #sabcnews #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/bqJ4KS2F89 — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) December 17, 2022

The nomination process was stuck for some time due to members’ dissatisfaction and complaints against Mpakanyane. They were unhappy with her handling of the nomination for first deputy secretary-general position claiming that she acted unfairly when she accepted Northern Cape’s nomination of Joemat-Pettersson, as their nominee was raised after the nominations for the position had been closed.

National Women’s League co-ordinator, Maropeng Ramokgopa, was nominated for second deputy secretary-general and accepted the nomination. Ronalda Nalumango will be contesting against her.

Lindiwe Sisulu received a nomination from the floor for the role of treasurer-general which she accepted, but she did not meet the threshold.

Voting for the top 7 was scheduled commenced at 9:00 on Sunday morning and delegates have been informed that they will be required to produce their conference tags in order to vote.

