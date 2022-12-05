The Special African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has resolved to vote against the adoption of the Section 89 report when it comes before Parliament on Tuesday.

The one-day meeting was called to discuss the report of the expert panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office. Ramaphosa attended the marathon meeting but was asked to recuse himself while NEC members discussed the matter.

Speaking at the end of the meeting earlier in the evening, ANC Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile says all party MPs have been instructed to vote against the report.

“The NEC has resolved that the NEC will vote against the adoption of the report of the Section 89 panel given the fact that the report has now been taken on review by the president. Should the parliament proceed tomorrow the ANC will not support that report that’s our conclusion.”

ANC resolves to vote against the adoption of the Phala Phala report:

Last Wednesday, the Section 89 Independent Panel led by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer concerning the Phala Phala farm burglary.

Forced to convene, the ANC says its president will continue with his duties. This comes after the announcement that Ramaphosa will take the Phala Phala report on review.

Two groups of ANC supporters opposing and supporting Ramaphosa picket outside Nasrec NEC meeting

Many South Africans have also expressed mixed feelings about the situation in the past few days.

Following the decision by the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences to back Ramaphosa, the events in parliament on Tuesday will be closely watched, with some opposition parties hoping that some members of the ANC caucus will vote in favor of the report’s adoption.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Parliament speaker’s decision Phala Phala report secret ballot:

-Additional reporting Ntlantla Kgatlhane