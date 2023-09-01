South Africa’s governing ANC will report back to communities on what it has achieved in the implementation of its 2019 election manifesto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the governing party’s Manifesto Review rally at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has briefed the media on the ANC’s preparedness to hold its manifesto review process.

He says this is the first of its kind since the ANC took power in 1994.

Earlier, the ANC said it has managed to implement over 70% of the commitments contained in its 2019 election manifesto.

Mbalula says their Manifesto Review Rally will take stock of what they have achieved in the implementation of their manifesto over the past four years.

“This review and report-back programme aims to engage with communities and assess the ANC’s performance since the 2019 elections. It is an accountability-driven process; it is something that we have not done before, and it is the first time that we have done a full account of what we have done. Normally, we combine this process with the launch of the manifesto. We have felt that it is important to report back to the people about the performance of the ANC. We have not completed the term, but at the same time, we need to say what is outstanding and what are the obstacles that we need to tackle going forward.”

[WATCH] The manifesto review aims to achieve several objectives. It demonstrates the ANC’s commitment to participatory democracy and community engagement. The review also aims to rebuild trust between the ANC and society by holding the liberation movement accountable and… https://t.co/ruD54n8k9H pic.twitter.com/0oBaa3SI9l — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) September 1, 2023