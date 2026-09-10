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ANC to oppose DA’s application to intervene in candidates list bid

FILE | Women walk past ANC’s office building.
  • FILE | Women walk past ANC’s office building.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Samkele Maseko

The African National Congress (ANC) says it will oppose the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application to be an interested party in its application to appeal the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision not to register 181 councillor candidates.

In a statement, the ANC says it believes the right to vote is not the DA’s to narrow.

The party has instructed its lawyers to oppose the DA’s application for leave to intervene in the ANC’s application before the Electoral Court.

This is concerning the lodgement of the ANC’s candidates in six municipalities for the November 4 Local Government Elections.

The ANC says their application is directed at a decision of the Electoral Commission, which is fully able to defend.

RELATED VIDEO | ANC to oppose DA electoral court intervention bid:

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