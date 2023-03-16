Scores of ANC members are expected to gather in Marabastad, Pretoria, to take part in the Buya Tshwane People’s March on Friday.

The Tshwane Municipality has been without a mayor after Dr Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified as a Proportional Representative Councillor a short while after his appointment.

The aim of the march is to highlight the ongoing instability in the City of Tshwane.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the people of Tshwane cannot be used as political pawns.

He conceded that the instability in the Metro is having a negative impact on service delivery and the dignity of people in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the ANC Gauteng Chair and Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that they are seeking advice on whether action must be taken against the DA for contravening the IEC’s secret ballot rule.

This after the DA spoilt 69 ballots during the Tshwane Council Speaker elections.