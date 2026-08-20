ANC to lay criminal charges against DA’s Mark Burke

The African National Congress (ANC) says it will on Friday lay criminal charges against Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dr Mark Burke, and the company he founded, Kastelo.

This after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised allegations regarding transactions to the value of R4 billion.

ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli will lay charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

The party says this is to ensure that the allegations against Burke are placed before relevant authorities, and that the facts are properly established.

The party says it has noted the DA’s decision to remove Burke from all finance related portfolios, but it says this is not enough.

Earlier this week, through an affidavit by the SARB, it emerged that Kastelo was facing allegations relating to the violation of the country’s financial laws, specifically the transfer of capital across South Africa’s border, and the possible circumvention of exchange control regulations.

ANC seeks ethics probe of Burke allegations – Mdumiseni Ntuli: