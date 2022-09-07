The African National Congress (ANC) will on Sunday hold a Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to adopt the final membership audit for its 55th national conference planned for December.

Immediately after the Sunday NEC meeting, the more than 3 000 branches will start the nomination process of candidates for the new national leadership.

Last Saturday, the 3rd of September, was the deadline for the tallying of ANC membership ahead of its 55th national conference.

And on Sunday, the governing party’s highest decision-making body, the NEC, will adopt the final and audited membership before opening up nominations of those who will sit NEC for the next five years.

Already, for the party’s top post, the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be enjoying support from at least six provinces of the seven, that have held their provincial conferences. It is only the largest ANC province KwaZulu-Natal, which is holding its cards close to its chest and choosing to remain mum on its preferred choice.

But, the second largest ANC province, Limpopo, was the first to throw its weight behind Ramaphosa long before nominations started. Stan Mathabatha is the party’s provincial chairperson.

ANC to hold a special NEC meeting this weekend to finalise membership issues: Pule Mabe

Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Stan Mathabatha says, “Our support for President Ramaphosa is political and organisational support. We support him because of his commitment to the project of renewal of the ANC and repositioning the ANC as the movement of the people. That’s why without fear of contradiction, Limpopo says Cyril Ramaphosa for the second term.”

The president also received a thumbs-up from the party’s third largest province the Eastern Cape. Nailing their colours to the mast, Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, says President Ramaphosa has managed to steer the ship in the right direction under difficult conditions.

Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane says, “In the Eastern Cape we believe president that the 54th national conference was a Damascus moment for the ANC. We were struck by that lightning and we will never go back. We want the ANC to have another 100 years going forward for future generations. Therefore, president the stance you have taken to lead the ANC against all odds is a very commendable one and we support you for that and that’s why comrade president you must avail yourself when you are nominated by branches of the ANC so that you can lead the ANC for another five years.”

Party’s deputy president?

Several names have also been bandit for the position of the party’s second in command. The current deputy president, David Mabuza, seems eager to continue as the party’s number two.

But Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, Mamoloko Kubayi, Lindiwe Sisulu, are among those said to have thrown their hats into the ring. And, with fears that the ANC could dip below 50 percent in the 2024 elections, former President Thabo Mbeki says the obsession for the ANC leadership should be about changing the lives of ordinary South Africans for the better as opposed to be jostling for positions.

Former President Mbeki says, “One of the most things for the ANC during the year 2022 is going to be the question of who is elected president and then others in December. And I was saying we should not fall into that trap because I have heard people saying the second term for comrade Ramaphosa. I was saying that’s a trap the reason is a trap is because if we take that route then we will be pre-occupied with that question of who is supporting me and canvass and completely forget about this urgent national task, pre-occupied with this task I want to be a leader.”

But for now ANC Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General, Paul Mashatile says the governing party is just too big to fail.

ANC Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile “2024 is not far we must go out there comrades and win elections decisively. Everybody is writing an obituary the ANC come 2024 is gone now comrades for me 50 percent is not enough and for you, 50 percent is not good enough.”

With the party’s membership tallied ahead of the December conference — it will be adopted at the Sunday NEC meeting and on Tuesday — the governing ANC is expected to outline the nomination process of new NEC members.

VIDEO | ANC postpones its nomination process set to start on Wednesday:

