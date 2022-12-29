The ANC says it will hold a press briefing to give details on preparations for its upcoming January 8 celebrations.

This follows allegations that the governing party intends to use state resources for the annual party event.

Earlier, the party’s newly elected Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula strongly dismissed the allegations, calling them malicious.

The party’s Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa says they will investigate where the allegations came from.

“There will be a full press conference on Tuesday on the details of our preparations but the ANC is certainly not using government resources for its January 8th celebrations. There are a number of fundraising activities and there are also a number of members that are contributing to the cost, and there are also a number of businesses that understand that the ANC is one of the parties that are managing democracy.”

Allegations that the ANC will be using government resources for their January 8th have been dismissed: