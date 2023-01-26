The African National Congress (ANC) will hold the much-anticipated political induction of its over 80 members of its National Executive Committee at the Esselen Park Conference centre, east of Johannesburg later on Thursday.

This comes ahead of the two-day ordinary sitting of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting starting on Friday after which the first NEC Lekgotla for the year will follow on Sunday and Monday.

The ANC will hold a series of the NEC meetings from today until Monday.

It among others wants to use the political induction starting this morning to unite the largely divided organisation ahead of the 2024 elections.

After the conclusion of its conference and the delivery of their January 8 Statement in Bloemfontein earlier this month, party Deputy President Paul Mashatile outlined their next course of action.

All these gatherings will then be followed by the Cabinet Lekgotla next Wednesday.

The outcomes of the meetings will form the basis of President Cyril Ramphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).