ANC to give update on Gauteng negotiations on Wednesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) is set to brief the media on the developments in the Gauteng Government of Provincial Unity negotiations on Wednesday morning.

This follows a briefing by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on the impasse between the two parties.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is expected to lead the briefing. The ANC and the DA garnered 34 percent and 27 percent respectively in the May polls for the province of Gauteng.

The DA says it is not willing to agree with the ANC’s demands concerning the allocation of control of various government departments in the province. In its briefing late on Tuesday, the DA said the ANC offered them three out of 10 available MEC posts in the province.

VIDEO | DA media briefing on Gauteng Province impasse:

DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille says, “We are not prepared to be co-opted by the ANC on their terms alone. Acting as if the ANC still has an overall majority in Gauteng which it does not. We cannot agree to be taken hostage in the Government of Provincial Unity, in which only one party dictates the terms. As far as committee chairs in the legislature are concerned, the proposal was that the DA would take six out of a total of 17 and we were prepared to accept this allocation despite a significant shortfall.”