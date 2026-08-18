ANC to appeal Makhanda High Court ruling on Eastern Cape PTT

The ANC says it intends to appeal the High Court in Makhanda judgment concerning the dismissal of the establishment of a Provincial Task Team(PTT) in the Eastern Cape.

The party has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

This comes after the PTT, which was announced by party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, was dissolved by the High Court.

Disgruntled members had argued that the formation of the PTT was not within the guidelines of the party’s Constitution.

One of the respondents in the matter, Lwazi Rotya, believes that the move to appeal will not be successful.

“Again, we have got a strong case in terms of how the processes have been done and we know that guidelines were not being followed. It’s worrisome that motion because the issue of ANC wanting to appeal court judgments, the issue of the ANC continuously opposing what we submit in court whereas they know whose money that is being used in those cases, it’s our money as the membership of the ANC.”

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