The African National Congress (ANC) says it intends to appeal the Gauteng High Court decision directing it to provide its cadre deployment committee records to the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), within five days.

On Thursday, the court ordered that the ANC’s decision to refuse DA MP Leon Schreiber’s request for access to information is declared unlawful and invalid and is set aside.

It further ordered the ANC to pay costs.

Schreiber lodged the application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) in 2021.

The DA recently faced off with the ANC in court to declare the party’s long-standing cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional.

Judgment in that matter is reserved.

Schreiber has hailed the court ruling.

He says, “The court also ordered the ANC to pay the DA’s costs in this case and to hand over within five days all of these documents dating back to January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became the chairman of the cadre deployment committee. Ramaphosa chaired this committee all throughout the years of Jacob Zuma’s Presidency during which time the committee exercised undue influence to ensure the corrupt cadres who captured and corrupted our state.”

