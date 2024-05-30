ANC takes lead as IEC counts two million votes by 13:00

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As of 13:00, just over two million votes have been counted in the 2024 national elections – the Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that 20.41 % of the Voting Districts have been declared, with the African National Congress (ANC) still enjoying the majority of the support nationally.

The ruling party is at 43.39%, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) at just under 25%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) remains steady at 8.81% in third place.

But the new MK party is breathing down its neck at 8.05%.

These are fresh results from the National Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

