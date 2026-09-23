ANC takes IEC to ConCourt over councillor candidate submissions

After the meetings of its top officials and its National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday, the African National Congress (ANC) has resolved to take the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s rejections of its councillor candidates to the Constitutional Court.

This relates to the rejection of 181 ANC candidates who failed to meet the August 28 deadline.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IEC officially Electoral Code of Conduct Signing Ceremony for the 2026 Local Government Elections in Centurion this morning, the commission’s Sy Mamabolo says the matter will come before the Apex court on the 7th of October.

Last week, the Electoral Court dismissed the ANC’s appeal against the IEC for missing the deadline to submit candidates’ lists to contest six municipalities in the November polls.

LGE 2026 | Political parties to sign IEC Code of Conduct