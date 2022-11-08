African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, says they have reached a more than 80% threshold for branches that have held their general meetings.

This gives the party the green light to hold its 55th National Elective Conference next month at Nascrec in Johannesburg.

Some branch general meetings took place last weekend.

The nomination process for the ANC’s top six officials and members of the National Executive Committee closed on Monday.

Mashatile, who is also the Acting Secretary-General, says all branches have been given an opportunity to hold their general meetings.

Youth League chooses top six

Presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize received the nod from the ANC Youth League task team for party president.

The league’s task team also backed Paul Mashatile as deputy.

Former ANCYL National Task Team member Rebone Tau elaborates: